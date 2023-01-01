Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Cinnamon rolls in
Scarborough
/
Scarborough
/
Cinnamon Rolls
Scarborough restaurants that serve cinnamon rolls
Scarborough Grounds - 264 US-1, Scarborough
264 US-1, Scarborough, Scarborough
No reviews yet
Cinnamon Roll
$2.85
Baked in store daily
More about Scarborough Grounds - 264 US-1, Scarborough
Honeycomb Cafe
132 Pleasant Hill Rd, Scarborough
No reviews yet
Cinnamon Roll
$4.25
More about Honeycomb Cafe
Browse other tasty dishes in Scarborough
Veggie Burgers
Lobsters
Chai Lattes
Stew
Turkey Wraps
Pies
Cake
Nachos
More near Scarborough to explore
Portland
Avg 4.4
(88 restaurants)
Biddeford
Avg 4.5
(21 restaurants)
South Portland
Avg 3.9
(19 restaurants)
Kennebunk
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Yarmouth
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Kennebunkport
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Westbrook
Avg 3.2
(8 restaurants)
Freeport
Avg 4
(7 restaurants)
Saco
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Portland
Avg 4.4
(88 restaurants)
Lewiston
Avg 4.7
(19 restaurants)
Laconia
Avg 4.2
(14 restaurants)
Concord
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Manchester
Avg 4.4
(62 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(690 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(341 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(717 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(184 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(383 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.5
(304 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(1126 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston