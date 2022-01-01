Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried chicken sandwiches in Scarborough

Scarborough restaurants
Scarborough restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches

Nonesuch River Brewing image

SANDWICHES

Nonesuch River Brewing

201 Gorham Rd, Scarborough

Avg 4.4 (363 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Chicken Sandwich$20.00
Made with spicy mayo, pickled jalapenos and coleslaw.
Honeycomb Cafe

132 Pleasant Hill Rd, Scarborough

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Chicken Waffle Sandwich$8.75
