Fried chicken sandwiches in
Scarborough
/
Scarborough
/
Fried Chicken Sandwiches
Scarborough restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches
SANDWICHES
Nonesuch River Brewing
201 Gorham Rd, Scarborough
Avg 4.4
(363 reviews)
Fried Chicken Sandwich
$20.00
Made with spicy mayo, pickled jalapenos and coleslaw.
More about Nonesuch River Brewing
Honeycomb Cafe
132 Pleasant Hill Rd, Scarborough
No reviews yet
Fried Chicken Waffle Sandwich
$8.75
More about Honeycomb Cafe
