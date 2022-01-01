Stew in Scarborough

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Scarborough restaurants that serve stew
SANDWICHES
Nonesuch River Brewing
201 Gorham Rd, Scarborough
Avg 4.4
(363 reviews)
Beef Stew
$14.00
More about Nonesuch River Brewing
O'Reilly's Cure Restaurant & Bar
264 US Route 1, Scarborough
No reviews yet
Guinness Stew
$18.00
Braised beef, Guinness, potatoes, onions, carrots, parsnips, and celery. flour, rosemary, parsley. Served with homemade soda bread and Irish butter.
More about O'Reilly's Cure Restaurant & Bar
