Stew in Scarborough

Scarborough restaurants
Scarborough restaurants that serve stew

Nonesuch River Brewing image

SANDWICHES

Nonesuch River Brewing

201 Gorham Rd, Scarborough

Avg 4.4 (363 reviews)
Takeout
Beef Stew$14.00
More about Nonesuch River Brewing
Item pic

 

O'Reilly's Cure Restaurant & Bar

264 US Route 1, Scarborough

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Guinness Stew$18.00
Braised beef, Guinness, potatoes, onions, carrots, parsnips, and celery. flour, rosemary, parsley. Served with homemade soda bread and Irish butter.
More about O'Reilly's Cure Restaurant & Bar

