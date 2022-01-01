Veggie burgers in Scarborough
SANDWICHES
Nonesuch River Brewing
201 Gorham Rd, Scarborough
|Veggie Burger
|$18.00
Made with a local black bean burger, roasted garlic, jalapeno aioli, lettuce, tomato, and onion (add cheese or additional toppings upon request).
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Pine Point Grill
240 Pine Point Rd., Scarborough
|VEGGIE BURGER
|$16.00
plant based burger, swiss, crimini mushroom confit, crispy onions, mayo, toasted roll, & fries