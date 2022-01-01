Go
Banner picView gallery

Snackfest - 34111 28 Mile Road

Open today 7:00 PM - 11:45 PM

review star

No reviews yet

34111 28 Mile Road

Lenox, MI 48048

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

See full menu

All hours

Sunday7:00 pm - 11:45 pm
Monday7:00 pm - 11:45 pm
Tuesday7:00 pm - 11:45 pm
Wednesday7:00 pm - 11:45 pm
Thursday7:00 pm - 11:45 pm
Friday7:00 pm - 11:45 pm
Saturday7:00 pm - 11:45 pm

Location

34111 28 Mile Road, Lenox MI 48048

Directions

Gallery

Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Wooden Valve Pourhouse
orange star4.6 • 232
36310 Main St New Baltimore, MI 48047
View restaurantnext
Fin's Eatery & Spirits
orange star4.3 • 1,316
51006 Washington New Baltimore, MI 48047
View restaurantnext
Bagger Dave's Tavern - Chesterfield
orange star4.3 • 1,574
50570 Gratiot Ave New Baltimore, MI 48051
View restaurantnext
Gus' Coney Island - New Baltimore
orange starNo Reviews
50899 Gratiot Avenue New Baltimore, MI 48051
View restaurantnext
Detroit Wing Company - Chesterfield
orange starNo Reviews
50916 Gratiot Chesterfield, MI 48051
View restaurantnext
T's Rockin Roadhouse - Columbus, MI
orange star4.4 • 1,174
8826 Gratiot Ave Columbus, MI 48063
View restaurantnext
Map

More near Lenox

New Baltimore

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Macomb

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Mount Clemens

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Romeo

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)

Clinton Township

No reviews yet

Washington

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)

Utica

Avg 4.9 (31 restaurants)

Fraser

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Sterling Heights

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Snackfest - 34111 28 Mile Road

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston