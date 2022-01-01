Go
Toast

Scarlet Kitchen and Lounge

Come in and enjoy the unique flavors of the West Coast, crafted with favorite foods from the East Coast. Scarlet has created a unique and exciting dining experience.

30865 Gateway Place

No reviews yet

Popular Items

New England Lobster Roll$38.00
maine lobster, toasted roll, hand cut seasoned french fries
*choice of warm or cold roll"
Grilled Bread & Butter$2.00
Liquid Gold$29.00
pork & lamb ragout, pappardelle, shaved parmesan
*a Riordan family gem passed on for generations*
Beet Salad & Couscous Salad$19.00
Marty's Clam Chowder$13.00
tradional hearty new england recipe
Scarlet Farm Salad$18.00
red leaf lettuce, radicchio, tomato, basil, kalamata olives, pepperoncini, soppressata, feta cheese, creamy italian dressing
Bacon Onion Brussels$15.00
Scarlet Burger$20.00
grass fed beef, brioche bun, maple bacon onion jam, irish white cheddar, garlic aioli, homemade rustic fries
Deviled Eggs$12.00
sriracha, pickled onions, smoked paprika, chives
Bacon Wrapped Dates$11.00
stuffed with parmesan romano
See full menu

Location

30865 Gateway Place

Rancho Mission Viejo CA

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Sweet Hand with Dessert Divas

No reviews yet

Come in and get a taste of the sweet life!

PUBlic 74

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

Ramos House Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Sundried Tomato American Bistro & Catering

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston