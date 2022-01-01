Go
Scarlet Oak Tavern

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

1217 Main Street • $$$

Avg 4.3 (1130 reviews)

Popular Items

Basket O-Rings$8.00
Choc Cake$9.00
Kids Pasta$8.00
Cheese Pizza$9.00
Steak Frites$27.00
Kids Hanger$17.00
Filet 6oz$34.00
Mushrooms$1.50
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Upscale
Intimate
Romantic
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Restroom
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1217 Main Street

Hingham MA

Sunday5:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday5:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday5:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday5:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday5:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday5:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday5:00 am - 2:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Papa Gino's

Nomai

