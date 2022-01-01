Scarsdale restaurants you'll love
Scarsdale's top cuisines
Must-try Scarsdale restaurants
More about PopoJito
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
PopoJito
46 Christie Pl, Scarsdale
|Popular items
|Guacamole
|$10.00
|Carne Asada
|$6.00
|Cilantro & Garlic Shrimp
|$6.00
More about Bango Bowls
SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL • SEAFOOD • SALADS • POKE
Bango Bowls
16 Harwood Ct, Scarsdale
|Popular items
|Bango Big Eye
|$13.50
White rice, marinated tuna cucumbers, edamame, sweet onions, seaweed salad, crispy onions, soy sauce and avocado poblano
|Greek Avocado
|$10.99
Chopped romaine, roasted chicken, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, avocado, feta cheese, roasted beets, multigrain croutons and greek house
|Holy Hamptons - 16oz
|$8.00
Organic steel cut oats, peanut butter, banana, chocolate chips & coconut
More about Westchester Burger Company -Scarsdale
Westchester Burger Company -Scarsdale
56 GARTH ROAD, SCARSDALE
|Popular items
|Brussels Sprouts
|$8.95
More about Martine's Fine Bake Shoppe - Scarsdale
Martine's Fine Bake Shoppe - Scarsdale
48 E. Parkway, Scarsdale
More about DeCicco & Sons - Eastchester
DeCicco & Sons - Eastchester
777 White Plains Road, Eastchester
More about GO FISH by Eastchester Fish Gourmet
GO FISH by Eastchester Fish Gourmet
839 White Plains Road, Scarsdale
|Popular items
|Chipotle Salad
|$8.00
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, corn, black beans, carmelized onions, cotija cheese, avocado, crispy chips and cilantro chipotle lime dressing
|Poke Bowl
Crispy shallots, white sticky rice or brown rice, seaweed salad, avocado, cucumber, tobiko, sesame seeds, pickled ginger, chipotle aioli and a dollop of wasabi
|Our Famous EFG Fish & Chips
|$13.00
Fresh cut cod in our beer batter with tartar sauce, choice of homemade French fries or crispy sweet potatoes with chipotle dipping sauce
More about Parkway Cafe Inc
Parkway Cafe Inc
52 East Parkway, Scarsdale
|Popular items
|Bowl Soup
|$5.95
|bacon cheese burger
|$13.60
|Cal B.L.T.
|$13.45