Scarsdale restaurants you'll love

Scarsdale's top cuisines

Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Cake
Bakeries
Hummus
Mediterranean
Caterers
Juice & Smoothies
Must-try Scarsdale restaurants

PopoJito image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

PopoJito

46 Christie Pl, Scarsdale

Avg 4 (268 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Guacamole$10.00
Carne Asada$6.00
Cilantro & Garlic Shrimp$6.00
More about PopoJito
Bango Bowls image

SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL • SEAFOOD • SALADS • POKE

Bango Bowls

16 Harwood Ct, Scarsdale

Avg 4.6 (1008 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bango Big Eye$13.50
White rice, marinated tuna cucumbers, edamame, sweet onions, seaweed salad, crispy onions, soy sauce and avocado poblano
Greek Avocado$10.99
Chopped romaine, roasted chicken, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, avocado, feta cheese, roasted beets, multigrain croutons and greek house
Holy Hamptons - 16oz$8.00
Organic steel cut oats, peanut butter, banana, chocolate chips & coconut
More about Bango Bowls
Westchester Burger Company -Scarsdale image

 

Westchester Burger Company -Scarsdale

56 GARTH ROAD, SCARSDALE

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Brussels Sprouts$8.95
More about Westchester Burger Company -Scarsdale
Martine's Fine Bake Shoppe - Scarsdale image

 

Martine's Fine Bake Shoppe - Scarsdale

48 E. Parkway, Scarsdale

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Martine's Fine Bake Shoppe - Scarsdale
WBC Scarsdale (old) image

 

WBC Scarsdale (old)

56 GARTH ROAD, SCARSDALE

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about WBC Scarsdale (old)
DeCicco & Sons - Eastchester image

 

DeCicco & Sons - Eastchester

777 White Plains Road, Eastchester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about DeCicco & Sons - Eastchester
Restaurant banner

 

GO FISH by Eastchester Fish Gourmet

839 White Plains Road, Scarsdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chipotle Salad$8.00
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, corn, black beans, carmelized onions, cotija cheese, avocado, crispy chips and cilantro chipotle lime dressing
Poke Bowl
Crispy shallots, white sticky rice or brown rice, seaweed salad, avocado, cucumber, tobiko, sesame seeds, pickled ginger, chipotle aioli and a dollop of wasabi
Our Famous EFG Fish & Chips$13.00
Fresh cut cod in our beer batter with tartar sauce, choice of homemade French fries or crispy sweet potatoes with chipotle dipping sauce
More about GO FISH by Eastchester Fish Gourmet
Restaurant banner

 

FISH MARKET Eastchester Fish

831 White Plains Road, Scarsdale

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about FISH MARKET Eastchester Fish
Restaurant banner

 

EASTCHESTER FISH GOURMET

837 White Plains Road, Scarsdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about EASTCHESTER FISH GOURMET
Restaurant banner

 

Parkway Cafe Inc

52 East Parkway, Scarsdale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Bowl Soup$5.95
bacon cheese burger$13.60
Cal B.L.T.$13.45
More about Parkway Cafe Inc

