Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Braised short ribs in Scarsdale

Go
Scarsdale restaurants
Toast

Scarsdale restaurants that serve braised short ribs

Consumer pic

 

Nonno's on Garth

62 GARTH RD., Scarsdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Braised Short ribs$29.00
Sauteedd over spinach
More about Nonno's on Garth
PopoJito image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

PopoJito

46 Christie Pl, Scarsdale

Avg 4 (268 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Braised Short Rib$6.00
More about PopoJito

Browse other tasty dishes in Scarsdale

Fish And Chips

Salmon

Tacos

Cheesecake

Quesadillas

Short Ribs

Sweet Potato Fries

Avocado Salad

Map

More near Scarsdale to explore

White Plains

Avg 4.2 (28 restaurants)

New Rochelle

Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)

Larchmont

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Rye

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Mamaroneck

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Eastchester

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Hartsdale

No reviews yet

Bronxville

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Tuckahoe

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1891 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (64 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (115 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (153 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (582 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (225 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (260 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston