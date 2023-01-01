Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Braised short ribs in
Scarsdale
/
Scarsdale
/
Braised Short Ribs
Scarsdale restaurants that serve braised short ribs
Nonno's on Garth
62 GARTH RD., Scarsdale
No reviews yet
Braised Short ribs
$29.00
Sauteedd over spinach
More about Nonno's on Garth
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
PopoJito
46 Christie Pl, Scarsdale
Avg 4
(268 reviews)
Braised Short Rib
$6.00
More about PopoJito
