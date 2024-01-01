Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Buffalo chicken wraps in
Scarsdale
/
Scarsdale
/
Buffalo Chicken Wraps
Scarsdale restaurants that serve buffalo chicken wraps
Jackie B's
28 Garth Rd, Scarsdale
No reviews yet
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
$17.00
More about Jackie B's
DeCicco & Sons - Eastchester
777 White Plains Road, Eastchester
No reviews yet
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
$10.95
Flour tortilla wrap filled with breaded chicken tossed in buffalo sauce and lettuce.
More about DeCicco & Sons - Eastchester
Browse other tasty dishes in Scarsdale
Teriyaki Steaks
Pudding
Tuna Salad
Squid
Chicken Fried Steaks
Cheesecake
Chicken Fajitas
Teriyaki Chicken
More near Scarsdale to explore
White Plains
Avg 4.2
(37 restaurants)
New Rochelle
Avg 4.7
(22 restaurants)
Rye
Avg 4.5
(17 restaurants)
Mamaroneck
Avg 4.4
(16 restaurants)
Larchmont
Avg 4.6
(15 restaurants)
Hartsdale
No reviews yet
Eastchester
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
Bronxville
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Tuckahoe
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
New York
Avg 4.3
(2537 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(17 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(69 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(30 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(17 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(43 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(184 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(318 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.5
(223 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(778 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(292 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(325 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston