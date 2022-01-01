Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Calamari in Scarsdale

Go
Scarsdale restaurants
Toast

Scarsdale restaurants that serve calamari

Consumer pic

 

Jackie B's

28 Garth Rd, Scarsdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Calamari$16.00
More about Jackie B's
PopoJito image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

PopoJito

46 Christie Pl, Scarsdale

Avg 4 (268 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Calamari Mexicano$14.00
Crispy calamari$6.00
More about PopoJito

Browse other tasty dishes in Scarsdale

Fajitas

Chili

Soft Shell Crabs

Sweet Potato Fries

Quesadillas

Fish And Chips

Chicken Fajitas

Salmon

Map

More near Scarsdale to explore

White Plains

Avg 4.2 (26 restaurants)

New Rochelle

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Larchmont

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Rye

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Mamaroneck

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Eastchester

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Hartsdale

No reviews yet

Bronxville

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Tuckahoe

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1680 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (108 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (194 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (132 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (535 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (194 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (231 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston