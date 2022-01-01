Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Calamari in
Scarsdale
/
Scarsdale
/
Calamari
Scarsdale restaurants that serve calamari
Jackie B's
28 Garth Rd, Scarsdale
No reviews yet
Fried Calamari
$16.00
More about Jackie B's
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
PopoJito
46 Christie Pl, Scarsdale
Avg 4
(268 reviews)
Calamari Mexicano
$14.00
Crispy calamari
$6.00
More about PopoJito
