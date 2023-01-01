Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Carne asada in
Scarsdale
/
Scarsdale
/
Carne Asada
Scarsdale restaurants that serve carne asada
Tipsy Taco Bar - Scarsdale
56 Garth rd, Scarsdale
No reviews yet
Carne Asada Torta
$15.00
More about Tipsy Taco Bar - Scarsdale
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
PopoJito
46 Christie Pl, Scarsdale
Avg 4
(268 reviews)
Carne Asada
$6.00
More about PopoJito
