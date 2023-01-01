Chicken katsu in Scarsdale

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Scarsdale restaurants that serve chicken katsu
Akai Lounge - Scarsdale
57 Spencer Place, Scarsdale
No reviews yet
Kids Chicken Katsu
$14.50
More about Akai Lounge - Scarsdale
Kumo Sushi - 777 white plain rd
777 white plain rd, Scarsdale
No reviews yet
Chicken katsu
$23.00
More about Kumo Sushi - 777 white plain rd
