Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tenders in Scarsdale

Go
Scarsdale restaurants
Toast

Scarsdale restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Consumer pic

 

Jackie B's

28 Garth Rd, Scarsdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Tenders & Fries$10.50
More about Jackie B's
PopoJito image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

PopoJito

46 Christie Pl, Scarsdale

Avg 4 (268 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Kids Chicken Tenders & Fries$9.00
More about PopoJito

Browse other tasty dishes in Scarsdale

Lobster Rolls

Fish And Chips

Tacos

Octopus

Mahi Mahi

Calamari

Burritos

Avocado Salad

Map

More near Scarsdale to explore

White Plains

Avg 4.2 (26 restaurants)

New Rochelle

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Larchmont

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Rye

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Mamaroneck

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Eastchester

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Hartsdale

No reviews yet

Bronxville

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Tuckahoe

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1697 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (61 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (110 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (195 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (137 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (538 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (198 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (231 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston