Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chicken tenders in
Scarsdale
/
Scarsdale
/
Chicken Tenders
Scarsdale restaurants that serve chicken tenders
Jackie B's
28 Garth Rd, Scarsdale
No reviews yet
Chicken Tenders & Fries
$10.50
More about Jackie B's
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
PopoJito
46 Christie Pl, Scarsdale
Avg 4
(268 reviews)
Kids Chicken Tenders & Fries
$9.00
More about PopoJito
Browse other tasty dishes in Scarsdale
Lobster Rolls
Fish And Chips
Tacos
Octopus
Mahi Mahi
Calamari
Burritos
Avocado Salad
More near Scarsdale to explore
White Plains
Avg 4.2
(26 restaurants)
New Rochelle
Avg 4.6
(16 restaurants)
Larchmont
Avg 4.6
(13 restaurants)
Rye
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Mamaroneck
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
Eastchester
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
Hartsdale
No reviews yet
Bronxville
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Tuckahoe
Avg 4.2
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
New York
Avg 4.3
(1697 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(61 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(29 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(110 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(195 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.4
(137 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(538 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(198 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(231 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston