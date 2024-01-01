Chicken wraps in Scarsdale
Scarsdale restaurants that serve chicken wraps
More about Jackie B's
Jackie B's
28 Garth Rd, Scarsdale
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$17.00
|Chipotle Chicken Wrap
|$17.00
More about DeCicco & Sons - Eastchester
DeCicco & Sons - Eastchester
777 White Plains Road, Eastchester
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$9.00
Flour tortilla wrap filled with grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, grated parmesan, and Caesar dressing.
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$10.95
Flour tortilla wrap filled with breaded chicken tossed in buffalo sauce and lettuce.