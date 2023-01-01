Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chocolate cake in
Scarsdale
/
Scarsdale
/
Chocolate Cake
Scarsdale restaurants that serve chocolate cake
Jackie B's
28 Garth Rd, Scarsdale
No reviews yet
Chocolate Mousse Cake
$10.00
More about Jackie B's
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
PopoJito
46 Christie Pl, Scarsdale
Avg 4
(268 reviews)
Chocolate Fudge Cake
$10.00
More about PopoJito
Browse other tasty dishes in Scarsdale
Calamari
Chicken Soup
Flan
Salmon Avocado Rolls
Fried Rice
Maki
Ceviche
Clams
More near Scarsdale to explore
White Plains
Avg 4.2
(32 restaurants)
New Rochelle
Avg 4.6
(23 restaurants)
Rye
Avg 4.4
(17 restaurants)
Larchmont
Avg 4.6
(15 restaurants)
Mamaroneck
Avg 4.4
(13 restaurants)
Eastchester
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
Hartsdale
No reviews yet
Tuckahoe
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Bronxville
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
New York
Avg 4.3
(2284 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(12 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(71 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(20 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(11 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(39 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(161 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(273 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.5
(196 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(706 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(277 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(287 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston