Fish and chips in Scarsdale

Scarsdale restaurants
Toast

Scarsdale restaurants that serve fish and chips

PopoJito image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

PopoJito

46 Christie Pl, Scarsdale

Avg 4 (268 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fish & Chips$22.00
More about PopoJito
Consumer pic

 

GO FISH by Eastchester Fish Gourmet

839 White Plains Road, Scarsdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Our Famous EFG Fish & Chips$15.00
Fresh cut cod in our beer batter with tartar sauce, choice of homemade French fries or crispy sweet potatoes with chipotle dipping sauce
More about GO FISH by Eastchester Fish Gourmet

