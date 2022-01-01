Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Flan in Scarsdale

Go
Scarsdale restaurants
Toast

Scarsdale restaurants that serve flan

Item pic

 

Nonno's on Garth

62 GARTH RD., Scarsdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Flan$7.50
Homemade classic Spanish caramel custard
More about Nonno's on Garth
PopoJito image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

PopoJito

46 Christie Pl, Scarsdale

Avg 4 (268 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Flan special$7.00
More about PopoJito

