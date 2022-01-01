Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lobster rolls in Scarsdale

Go
Scarsdale restaurants
Toast

Scarsdale restaurants that serve lobster rolls

PopoJito image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

PopoJito

46 Christie Pl, Scarsdale

Avg 4 (268 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Lobster roll$8.00
More about PopoJito
Restaurant banner

 

Kumo Sushi - 777 white plain rd

777 white plain rd, Scarsdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lobster Temp Roll$20.00
More about Kumo Sushi - 777 white plain rd

Map

Map

