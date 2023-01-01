Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Mediterranean salad in
Scarsdale
/
Scarsdale
/
Mediterranean Salad
Scarsdale restaurants that serve mediterranean salad
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
PopoJito
46 Christie Pl, Scarsdale
Avg 4
(268 reviews)
Mediterranean Salad
$12.00
More about PopoJito
Adriatic Eatery & Cafe
733 White Plains Road, Eastchester
No reviews yet
Mediterranean Salad Bowl (GF)
$9.95
Organic green leaf lettuce, feta cheese, olives, cucumber, tomato, red onions, figs and home made dressing
More about Adriatic Eatery & Cafe
Browse other tasty dishes in Scarsdale
Skirt Steaks
Quesadillas
Seaweed Salad
Mac And Cheese
Nachos
Pudding
Cake
French Fries
More near Scarsdale to explore
White Plains
Avg 4.2
(30 restaurants)
New Rochelle
Avg 4.6
(22 restaurants)
Larchmont
Avg 4.6
(14 restaurants)
Rye
Avg 4.4
(13 restaurants)
Mamaroneck
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Eastchester
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
Hartsdale
No reviews yet
Tuckahoe
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Bronxville
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
New York
Avg 4.3
(2053 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(65 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(33 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(137 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(231 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.5
(173 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(628 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(236 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(272 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston