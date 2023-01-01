Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mediterranean salad in Scarsdale

Scarsdale restaurants that serve mediterranean salad

PopoJito image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

PopoJito

46 Christie Pl, Scarsdale

Avg 4 (268 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mediterranean Salad$12.00
More about PopoJito
Consumer pic

 

Adriatic Eatery & Cafe

733 White Plains Road, Eastchester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mediterranean Salad Bowl (GF)$9.95
Organic green leaf lettuce, feta cheese, olives, cucumber, tomato, red onions, figs and home made dressing
More about Adriatic Eatery & Cafe

