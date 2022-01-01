Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Penne in Scarsdale

Scarsdale restaurants
Scarsdale restaurants that serve penne

Nonno's on Garth

62 GARTH RD., Scarsdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Penne Vodka$18.00
penne pasta in a pink sauce with vodka
More about Nonno's on Garth
Jackie B's

28 Garth Rd, Scarsdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Penne Pasta$16.00
More about Jackie B's

