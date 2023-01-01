Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pudding in Scarsdale

Scarsdale restaurants
Scarsdale restaurants that serve pudding

PopoJito image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

PopoJito

46 Christie Pl, Scarsdale

Avg 4 (268 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cinnamon Rice Pudding$5.00
More about PopoJito
Banner pic

 

Meritage Restaurant - 1505 Weaver St

1505 Weaver St, Scarsdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Bread Pudding$15.00
creme anglais, chocolate sauce, vanilla ice cream
More about Meritage Restaurant - 1505 Weaver St

