Salmon avocado rolls in
Scarsdale
/
Scarsdale
/
Salmon Avocado Rolls
Scarsdale restaurants that serve salmon avocado rolls
Akai Lounge - Scarsdale
57 Spencer Place, Scarsdale
No reviews yet
Salmon Avocado Roll
$9.00
More about Akai Lounge - Scarsdale
Kumo Sushi - 777 white plain rd
777 white plain rd, Scarsdale
No reviews yet
Salmon Avocado Roll
$7.00
More about Kumo Sushi - 777 white plain rd
