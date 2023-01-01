Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon avocado rolls in Scarsdale

Scarsdale restaurants
Toast

Scarsdale restaurants that serve salmon avocado rolls

Item pic

 

Akai Lounge - Scarsdale

57 Spencer Place, Scarsdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon Avocado Roll$9.00
More about Akai Lounge - Scarsdale
Restaurant banner

 

Kumo Sushi - 777 white plain rd

777 white plain rd, Scarsdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon Avocado Roll$7.00
More about Kumo Sushi - 777 white plain rd

