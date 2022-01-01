Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Short ribs in
Scarsdale
/
Scarsdale
/
Short Ribs
Scarsdale restaurants that serve short ribs
Nonno's on Garth
62 GARTH RD., Scarsdale
No reviews yet
Short Ribs
$27.00
Over pappardelle pasta, in a barolo red wine sauce
More about Nonno's on Garth
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
PopoJito
46 Christie Pl, Scarsdale
Avg 4
(268 reviews)
Short Rib Chili
$10.00
Braised Short Rib
$6.00
More about PopoJito
Browse other tasty dishes in Scarsdale
Salmon
Cheesecake
Octopus
Soft Shell Crabs
Avocado Salad
Lobster Rolls
Calamari
Quesadillas
More near Scarsdale to explore
White Plains
Avg 4.2
(28 restaurants)
New Rochelle
Avg 4.6
(21 restaurants)
Larchmont
Avg 4.6
(14 restaurants)
Rye
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Mamaroneck
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Eastchester
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
Hartsdale
No reviews yet
Bronxville
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Tuckahoe
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
New York
Avg 4.3
(1815 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(59 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(30 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(111 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.5
(205 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.4
(152 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(578 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(212 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(248 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston