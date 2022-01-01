Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Short ribs in Scarsdale

Scarsdale restaurants
Scarsdale restaurants that serve short ribs

Nonno's on Garth

62 GARTH RD., Scarsdale

TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Short Ribs$27.00
Over pappardelle pasta, in a barolo red wine sauce
More about Nonno's on Garth
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

PopoJito

46 Christie Pl, Scarsdale

Avg 4 (268 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Short Rib Chili$10.00
Braised Short Rib$6.00
More about PopoJito

