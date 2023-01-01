Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shumai in Scarsdale

Scarsdale restaurants that serve shumai

Akai Lounge - Scarsdale

57 Spencer Place, Scarsdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Ebi Shumai$10.00
Japanese shrimp dumplings
Kumo Sushi - 777 white plain rd

777 white plain rd, Scarsdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
PORK & SHRIMP SHUMAI$9.00
Shrimp Shumai$9.00
PORK SHUMAI$9.00
