Snapper in
Scarsdale
/
Scarsdale
/
Snapper
Scarsdale restaurants that serve snapper
Akai Lounge - Scarsdale
57 Spencer Place, Scarsdale
No reviews yet
Teriyaki Red Snapper Entree
$28.00
Our signature teriyaki entree with red snapper filet
More about Akai Lounge - Scarsdale
Kumo Sushi - 777 white plain rd
777 white plain rd, Scarsdale
No reviews yet
Crispy Red Snapper
$35.00
More about Kumo Sushi - 777 white plain rd
