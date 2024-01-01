Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Squid in
Scarsdale
/
Scarsdale
/
Squid
Scarsdale restaurants that serve squid
Akai Lounge - Scarsdale
57 Spencer Place, Scarsdale
No reviews yet
Squid (Ika)
$3.50
More about Akai Lounge - Scarsdale
Kumo Sushi - 777 white plain rd
777 white plain rd, Scarsdale
No reviews yet
SHRIMP BLACK TRUFFLE DUMPLING W. SQUID INK
$12.00
Squid
$3.50
More about Kumo Sushi - 777 white plain rd
Browse other tasty dishes in Scarsdale
Dumplings
Nachos
Corn Chowder
Salad Bowl
Avocado Salad
Teriyaki Steaks
Chicken Katsu
Buffalo Chicken Wraps
More near Scarsdale to explore
White Plains
Avg 4.2
(37 restaurants)
New Rochelle
Avg 4.7
(22 restaurants)
Rye
Avg 4.5
(17 restaurants)
Mamaroneck
Avg 4.4
(16 restaurants)
Larchmont
Avg 4.6
(15 restaurants)
Hartsdale
No reviews yet
Eastchester
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
Bronxville
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Tuckahoe
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
New York
Avg 4.3
(2537 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(17 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(69 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(30 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(17 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(43 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(184 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(318 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.5
(223 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(778 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(292 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(325 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston