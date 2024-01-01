Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Squid in Scarsdale

Go
Scarsdale restaurants
Toast

Scarsdale restaurants that serve squid

Item pic

 

Akai Lounge - Scarsdale

57 Spencer Place, Scarsdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Squid (Ika)$3.50
More about Akai Lounge - Scarsdale
Restaurant banner

 

Kumo Sushi - 777 white plain rd

777 white plain rd, Scarsdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
SHRIMP BLACK TRUFFLE DUMPLING W. SQUID INK$12.00
Squid$3.50
More about Kumo Sushi - 777 white plain rd

Browse other tasty dishes in Scarsdale

Dumplings

Nachos

Corn Chowder

Salad Bowl

Avocado Salad

Teriyaki Steaks

Chicken Katsu

Buffalo Chicken Wraps

Map

More near Scarsdale to explore

White Plains

Avg 4.2 (37 restaurants)

New Rochelle

Avg 4.7 (22 restaurants)

Rye

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Mamaroneck

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Larchmont

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Hartsdale

No reviews yet

Eastchester

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Bronxville

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Tuckahoe

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (2537 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (184 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (318 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (223 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (778 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (292 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (325 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston