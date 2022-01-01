Scene75 Entertainment Columbus

Chile Verde Cafe

No reviews yet

For more than 25 years, Chile Verde Cafe has been dedicated to brining the flavor of "The Land Of Enchantement" to Central Ohio. This cuisine takes extraordinary people, passion and effort to create. Our authentic recipes blend the rich history of Native American, Spanish and Anglo traditions, and are made with the freshest ingredients available, including chiles that we fly in weekly from New Mexico and meats that we slow marinate every day. From our family in Albuquerque, Espanola and Columbus, to yours, we thank you for joining us.

