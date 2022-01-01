Scenic 61
WELCOME TO 'SCENIC 61'
Some things are better when easily done.
Fun, fresh and ready: the team from the New Scenic Café is bringing care for ingredients and attention to detail...
...ON THE ROAD.
Street food inspired by everything we love: good food, good people, a little bit of wildness, and the crash of rock and shore that we call 'Scenic 61'
5461 North Shore Dr
Location
Duluth MN
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
