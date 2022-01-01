Go
Toast

Scenic View Restaurant

Scenic View Restaurant boasts a menu of upscale traditional American fare with a variety of selections to fit all tastes. One of the most popular brunch destinations in Btown. The property boasts a large patio with incredible views of Lake Monroe. Craft beer, wine & a full bar serving specialty cocktails. Come in and enjoy!

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

4600 Indiana Highway 446 • $$

Avg 4.2 (965 reviews)

Popular Items

Side of Breakfast Potatoes$4.00
Veggie Burger Wrap$14.00
House-Made Veggie Burger, Sautéed Spinach, Green Peppers, Artichoke Hearts, Onion, Sundried Tomatoes & Mushrooms, with Goat Cheese & Monterey Jack Cheese in a Cheddar Tortilla Wrap. Served with a side of Chipotle Aioli & your choice of seasoned black beans, Chips, or Fries.
The View Burger$15.00
Local Angus Beef, topped with bacon & cheddar cheese.
Served on a grilled pretzel bun with a side of chipotle aioli, lettuce, tomato & onion. Served with Seasoned Black Beans, Chips, or Fries
SINGLE Pancake$6.00
One Fresh & Fluffy Classic Pancake dusted with powdered sugar.
Side of Bacon$5.00
Thick cut, double hickory smoked, premium bacon. Side order is 2 slices.
Crab Cake Benedict$13.50
Toasted English Muffin, Two Poached Eggs, Melted Provolone, Two Crab Cakes, Hollandaise & fresh dill
Biscuits & Gravy$10.00
Homemade Sausage Gravy with two Fresh Biscuits.
Eggs Benedict$11.50
Toasted English Muffin, Two Poached Eggs, Melted Provolone, Canadian bacon & Hollandaise Sauce
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Romantic
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Pet Friendly
Takeout

Location

4600 Indiana Highway 446

Bloomington IN

Sunday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
Saturday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Trailhead Pizzeria

No reviews yet

Trailhead Pizzeria is a locally owned pizzeria equipped with beer, wine, full bar. Our dough is made from scratch each with day and we only use fresh, quality ingredients. We offer delivery and curb-side carry out. Inside you will find a casual, family-friendly environment with the best pizza in B-town!

C3 Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

DeAngelo's

No reviews yet

Italian Creole Restaurant
We serve Italian food with a Creole flair!

FO Eagle's 1085

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston