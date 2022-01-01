Scenic View Restaurant
Scenic View Restaurant boasts a menu of upscale traditional American fare with a variety of selections to fit all tastes. One of the most popular brunch destinations in Btown. The property boasts a large patio with incredible views of Lake Monroe. Craft beer, wine & a full bar serving specialty cocktails. Come in and enjoy!
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
4600 Indiana Highway 446 • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
4600 Indiana Highway 446
Bloomington IN
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Trailhead Pizzeria
Trailhead Pizzeria is a locally owned pizzeria equipped with beer, wine, full bar. Our dough is made from scratch each with day and we only use fresh, quality ingredients. We offer delivery and curb-side carry out. Inside you will find a casual, family-friendly environment with the best pizza in B-town!
C3 Bar
Come in and enjoy!
DeAngelo's
Italian Creole Restaurant
We serve Italian food with a Creole flair!
FO Eagle's 1085
Come in and enjoy!