Scenic's Bar N Kitchen
Bar and Restaurant located off Mesa and Executive! We offer great burgers, grilled wings, chuco eats, and herbivore items on our menu! Ask us about our daily specials on cocktails & food!
Cheers!
GRILL
4130 N. Mesa St • $$
Location
4130 N. Mesa St
El Paso TX
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
