Schat's Bakery & Cafe

Our purpose is to provide a gathering place for the best things in life...Family, Friends and Food.

FRENCH FRIES

1255 Airport Blvd Suite A • $$

Avg 4.4 (853 reviews)

Popular Items

Sm Cafe Chef$9.25
Greens with broccoli, cauliflower, tomatoes, carrots, cucumber, sprouts, jack and cheddar cheese, ham, turkey, hard boiled egg and bacon bits with your choice of dressing.
Sm Sandwich$7.25
Small build your own custom sandwich creation.
Lg The Hammer$10.50
Sliced honey roasted chicken, red onions, smokey cheddar, tomatoes, sprouts, honey dijon and mayo on Sheepherder's bread.
Lg Sandwich$10.50
Large build your own custom sandwich creation.
Lg The Foreman$10.50
Fresh roasted turkey breast, bacon, tomatoes, avocado, lettuce, jack cheese, mayo and mustard on fresh sourdough bread.
Schat's Breakfast Burrito$9.00
Scrambled eggs, melted cheese, seasoned potatoes, with your choice of ham, bacon, sausage or turkey with salsa on the side.
Small Sand Combo$12.00
Your choice of small sandwich with a cup of soup, cup of fruit, Caesar salad or green salad.
BBQ Grilled Chicken Panini$10.50
BBQ grilled chicken, mushrooms, onions, jalapenos, avocado and jack cheese on sourdough bread.
Sm The Foreman$7.50
Fresh roasted turkey breast, bacon, tomatoes, avocado, lettuce, jack cheese, mayo and mustard on fresh sourdough bread.
Sm Sandwich Combo$12.00
Small build your own custom sandwich creation with a cup of soup, cup of fruit, Caesar or green salad.
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1255 Airport Blvd Suite A

Ukiah CA

Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
