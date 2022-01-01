Schat's Bakery & Cafe
Our purpose is to provide a gathering place for the best things in life...Family, Friends and Food.
FRENCH FRIES
1255 Airport Blvd Suite A • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1255 Airport Blvd Suite A
Ukiah CA
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
It's Time Ukiah
Come in and enjoy!
Oco Time
Come in and enjoy!
Oco Time
Come in and Enjoy
Ukiah Brewing Company
Join us for local beer, wine, cocktails & incredible food!!