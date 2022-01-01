Go
Schat's Bakery & Cafe

Our purpose is to provide a gathering place for the best things in life---Family, Friends and Food.

at Mendocino College1000 Hensley Creek Rd. • $$

Avg 4.4 (853 reviews)

Popular Items

Breakfast Burrito$8.00
Scrambled eggs, cheese, seasoned potatoes in a flour tortilla and salsa on the side.
Available with ham, bacon, sausage or avocado
Small Sandwich$6.40
Filled Breakfast Croissant$8.00
Fresh baked croissant filled with scrambled eggs and cheese.
Available with ham, bacon, sausage or avocado
California Light Bagel$5.70
Cream Cheese, cucumber, tomato, avocado and sprouts on your choice of bagel.
Large Sandwich$9.25
Large Cobb Chicken Salad$11.35
Marinated chicken breast on a bed of greens, hard boiled egg, tomatoes, avocado slices, bacon bits, crumbled blue cheese with avocado vinaigrette on the side.
BBQ Grilled Chicken Panini$9.45
BBQ grilled chicken, mushrooms, onions, jalapenos, avocado with jack cheese on sourdough bread.
Latte 20oz$4.75
Sm Final Exam$6.60
Sm The Achiever (wrap)$6.60

Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

at Mendocino College1000 Hensley Creek Rd.

Ukiah CA

SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

