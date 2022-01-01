Go
Schat's Bakeries & Café

Our purpose is to provide a gathering place for the best things in life...Family, Friends and Food.

FRENCH FRIES

113 W Perkins St • $$

Avg 4.4 (853 reviews)

Popular Items

Courthouse Brkfst Burrito$9.00
Scrambled eggs, melted cheese, seasoned potatoes with your choice of ham, bacon, sausage or turkey served with a side of salsa.
Large Sandwich$10.50
Build your own awesome sandwich.
Kettle Chips$1.75
Sm Cobb Chicken$9.25
Marinated chicken breast on a bed of greens, hard boiled egg, tomatoes and avocado slices with avocado vinaigrette dressing topped with bacon bits and crumbled blue cheese.
Latte 16oz$3.75
Sm Roman Wrap$7.50
A delicious chicken and bacon Caesar salad wrapped up in a four tortilla.
Small Sand Combo$12.00
Small sandwich with your choice of a cup of soup, cup of fruit, Caesar salad or a green salad.
Sm No Contest$7.50
Fresh roasted turkey breast, bacon, tomatoes, avocado, lettuce, jack cheese, mayo and mustard on fresh sourdough.
Bowl Of Soup$7.50
Your choice of our meat or veggie soup of the day.
Small Sandwich$7.25
Build your own Awesome sandwich.
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

113 W Perkins St

Ukiah CA

SundayClosed
Monday6:00 am - 5:30 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 5:30 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 5:30 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 5:30 pm
Friday6:00 am - 5:30 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 4:30 pm
