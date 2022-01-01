Schaumburg restaurants you'll love

Schaumburg restaurants
Toast
  • Schaumburg

Schaumburg's top cuisines

American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Hummus
Mediterranean
Steakhouses
Greek
Bagels
Latin American
Korean
Must-try Schaumburg restaurants

Chicago Prime Steakhouse image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Chicago Prime Steakhouse

1444 E Algonquin Road, Schaumburg

Avg 4.3 (857 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Baked French Onion$10.00
FRENCH ONION SOUP GRATINEE – CARAMELIZED SPANISH YELLOW & RED ONIONS SAUTEED WITH SHERRY WINE, GARLIC, BLACK PEPPER, BAY LEAVES, RED WINE AND SHERRY REDUCTION ADDED TO A THYME AND BEEF CONSOMMÉ IN CHICKEN AND BEEF BROTH. TOPPED WITH A FRENCH BREAD CROUTON, SWISS AND PARMESAN CHEESE THEN GRATINEED (BROWNED
24 Oz Ribeye$76.00
Key Lime Pie$10.00
Chicago Prime Steakhouse
Egg Harbor Cafe image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Egg Harbor Cafe

1310 American Lane, Schaumburg

Avg 4.4 (2252 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Blueberry Pancakes$9.50
Served with blueberry compote. Make it a combo with a smaller portion of pancakes, two cage free eggs, any style and your choice of breakfast meat. *Please select one size (full order, double, single or combo) and one egg style (combo's only).
Cali Tuna Melt$11.50
House-made tuna salad, avocado, tomato, red onion and Cheddar cheese on grilled sourdough. Served with Harbor potatoes and a small salad with house-made poppyseed dressing.
Make it a lunch combo with half a sandwich, soup, and a small salad with house-made poppyseed dressing.
Lobster Scrambler$12.00
Lobster and seafood blend, cream cheese and green onion scrambled into three cage free eggs, topped with hollandaise. Served with Harbor potatoes and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.
Egg Harbor Cafe
Stan's Donuts & Coffee image

BAGELS • PASTRY • HAMBURGERS • DONUTS

Stan's Donuts & Coffee

VC12 Woodfield Mall, Schaumburg

Avg 3.5 (136 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
1/2 Dozen Assorted$17.05
2 Standards, 2 Specialty, 2 Doughboy
Dozen Assorted$32.05
4 Standards, 4 Specialty, 4 Doughboy
Plain Cake$2.25
Stan's Donuts & Coffee
Chicago Prime Italian image

 

Chicago Prime Italian

700 North Meacham Road, Schaumburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Cheese Ravioli$21.00
marinara
Spaghetti$20.00
Any choice of sauce or add a meatball for $5 (if no sauce is selected, your choice will be marinara)
Meat Lasagna$26.00
layers of imported artesian cheese, Bolognese
Chicago Prime Italian
92 Town Korean BBQ image

SOUPS • KOREAN BBQ • BBQ • NOODLES

92 Town Korean BBQ

243 W GOLF RD, SCHAUMBURG

Avg 4.1 (803 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pan Fried Dumpling$10.99
Pan fried dumplings, served w/ seasoned soy sauce
Marinated Rib Eye Steak (Bulgogi)$27.99
Thinly sliced tender beef rib-eye steak in sweet and savory House garlic soysauce marinade, cooked in sizzling skillet
Tofu Soup (Soontofu)$13.99
Silky tofu stew w/ seafood or beef or vegetable and egg served in a hot pot
92 Town Korean BBQ
BRAZIL EXPRESS GRILL image

SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN • STEAKS

BRAZIL EXPRESS GRILL

1045 S Roselle Rd, Schaumburg

Avg 4.7 (1381 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Prime Sirloin Steak Sandwich Sanduiche de Picanha$13.95
Our house special, 6oz Prime Sirloin Steak, grilled, lettuce, tomato, Mozzarela cheese, served on a Portuguese bread with a side of our famous chimichurri sauce
Brazilian Black Beans (With Pork and Beef) (8oz)$3.50
Made with black beans, beef, smoked pork, sausage and richly seasoned.
Ham and Cheese Croquette (Risolis) 1ct$3.25
Smile shaped fried goodness - filled with ham and cheese (each).
BRAZIL EXPRESS GRILL
Meze image

 

Meze

680 Mall Drive, Schaumburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Zucchini Fritters$12.00
zucchini, onions, herbs, feta, yogurt mint
Grilled Octopus$21.00
marinated Spanish octopus, Santorini fava
Greek Village Salad$16.00
vine ripe tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, kalamata olives, sweet bell peppers, Greek feta, EVOO, red wine vinegar
Meze
Kuma's Corner image

 

Kuma's Corner

1570 E Golf Road, Schaumburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Neurosis$18.00
Cheddar, Swiss, Caramelized Onions, Sauteed Mushrooms, Horseradish Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion.
Allergies Alert: Contains Dairy and Egg.
Small Caesar$7.00
Kuma's Corner
Taqueria Los Juanes image

 

Taqueria Los Juanes

914 Bode Rd, Schaumburg

Avg 4.3 (674 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Carnitas/Pork Gorditas$3.99
Asada/Steak Taco$2.59
Taqueria Los Juanes
Bearology Schaumburg image

 

Bearology Schaumburg

16 E Golf Rd Suite E, Schaumburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Original Milk Tea$6.75
Brewed Black Tea mixed w. Non-Dairy Creamer & Brown Sugar
Bearology Schaumburg
Lalo's Restaurant image

 

Lalo's Restaurant

425 S Roselle Rd,, Schaumburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lalo's Restaurant
Restaurant banner

 

Nossa! Brazilian Grill

1047 S. Roselle Rd, Schaumburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cheese Bread (Pao de Queijo)
Our famous homemade cheese bread - the best recipe in town
Prime Sirloin Steak Sandwich Sanduiche de Picanha$13.95
Our house special, 6oz Prime Sirloin Steak, grilled, lettuce, tomato, Mozzarela cheese, served on a Portuguese bread with a side of our famous chimichurri sauce
Brazilian Gnocchi/Nhoque a Brasileira$13.95
Potato dumplings, coated in a creamy cheese-butter sauce, served with steamed broccoli, and shaved Parmesan cheese
Nossa! Brazilian Grill
Restaurant banner

 

Byrds Hot Chicken Orland Park Mall

346 Orland Square Drive, Orland Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Byrds Hot Chicken Orland Park Mall
Brazil Express Grill image

 

Brazil Express Grill

1045 S Roselle Rd, Schaumburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Brazil Express Grill
Banner pic

 

Weber Grill Restaurants

1010 North Meacham Road, Schaumburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
BBQ Meatloaf$24.00
All natural Angus beef, BBQ sauce glaze, garlic mashed potatoes, green beans
Smoked Pork Chops$24.00
Two center cut chops, carolina mustard glaze, garlic mashed potatoes, sauteed spinach
The Firebird$14.50
Smoked, crispy-fried spicy chicken sandwich, hot honey slaw, sweet chili mayo, brioche
Weber Grill Restaurants
Restaurant banner

 

Egg Mania - Schamburg

1135 North Salem Drive, Schaumburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Masala Soda$2.99
Indian style 'Limbu Soda’
Surti Gotala$9.99
Shredded hard boiled eggs mixed with sunny side up in our special house spices
Lachko$13.99
Shredded green bell pepper cooked with cheese and running eggs
Egg Mania - Schamburg
Restaurant banner

 

Byrds Hot Chicken - Schaumburg

925 S. Roselle Road, Schaumburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Byrds Hot Chicken - Schaumburg

Cake

Fritters

Calamari

Chocolate Cake

Pancakes

Sirloin Steaks

Picanha

Steak Sandwiches

