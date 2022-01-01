Schaumburg restaurants you'll love
SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Chicago Prime Steakhouse
1444 E Algonquin Road, Schaumburg
|Popular items
|Baked French Onion
|$10.00
FRENCH ONION SOUP GRATINEE – CARAMELIZED SPANISH YELLOW & RED ONIONS SAUTEED WITH SHERRY WINE, GARLIC, BLACK PEPPER, BAY LEAVES, RED WINE AND SHERRY REDUCTION ADDED TO A THYME AND BEEF CONSOMMÉ IN CHICKEN AND BEEF BROTH. TOPPED WITH A FRENCH BREAD CROUTON, SWISS AND PARMESAN CHEESE THEN GRATINEED (BROWNED
|24 Oz Ribeye
|$76.00
|Key Lime Pie
|$10.00
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Egg Harbor Cafe
1310 American Lane, Schaumburg
|Popular items
|Blueberry Pancakes
|$9.50
Served with blueberry compote. Make it a combo with a smaller portion of pancakes, two cage free eggs, any style and your choice of breakfast meat. *Please select one size (full order, double, single or combo) and one egg style (combo's only).
|Cali Tuna Melt
|$11.50
House-made tuna salad, avocado, tomato, red onion and Cheddar cheese on grilled sourdough. Served with Harbor potatoes and a small salad with house-made poppyseed dressing.
Make it a lunch combo with half a sandwich, soup, and a small salad with house-made poppyseed dressing.
|Lobster Scrambler
|$12.00
Lobster and seafood blend, cream cheese and green onion scrambled into three cage free eggs, topped with hollandaise. Served with Harbor potatoes and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.
BAGELS • PASTRY • HAMBURGERS • DONUTS
Stan's Donuts & Coffee
VC12 Woodfield Mall, Schaumburg
|Popular items
|1/2 Dozen Assorted
|$17.05
2 Standards, 2 Specialty, 2 Doughboy
|Dozen Assorted
|$32.05
4 Standards, 4 Specialty, 4 Doughboy
|Plain Cake
|$2.25
Chicago Prime Italian
700 North Meacham Road, Schaumburg
|Popular items
|Cheese Ravioli
|$21.00
marinara
|Spaghetti
|$20.00
Any choice of sauce or add a meatball for $5 (if no sauce is selected, your choice will be marinara)
|Meat Lasagna
|$26.00
layers of imported artesian cheese, Bolognese
SOUPS • KOREAN BBQ • BBQ • NOODLES
92 Town Korean BBQ
243 W GOLF RD, SCHAUMBURG
|Popular items
|Pan Fried Dumpling
|$10.99
Pan fried dumplings, served w/ seasoned soy sauce
|Marinated Rib Eye Steak (Bulgogi)
|$27.99
Thinly sliced tender beef rib-eye steak in sweet and savory House garlic soysauce marinade, cooked in sizzling skillet
|Tofu Soup (Soontofu)
|$13.99
Silky tofu stew w/ seafood or beef or vegetable and egg served in a hot pot
SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN • STEAKS
BRAZIL EXPRESS GRILL
1045 S Roselle Rd, Schaumburg
|Popular items
|Prime Sirloin Steak Sandwich Sanduiche de Picanha
|$13.95
Our house special, 6oz Prime Sirloin Steak, grilled, lettuce, tomato, Mozzarela cheese, served on a Portuguese bread with a side of our famous chimichurri sauce
|Brazilian Black Beans (With Pork and Beef) (8oz)
|$3.50
Made with black beans, beef, smoked pork, sausage and richly seasoned.
|Ham and Cheese Croquette (Risolis) 1ct
|$3.25
Smile shaped fried goodness - filled with ham and cheese (each).
Meze
680 Mall Drive, Schaumburg
|Popular items
|Zucchini Fritters
|$12.00
zucchini, onions, herbs, feta, yogurt mint
|Grilled Octopus
|$21.00
marinated Spanish octopus, Santorini fava
|Greek Village Salad
|$16.00
vine ripe tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, kalamata olives, sweet bell peppers, Greek feta, EVOO, red wine vinegar
Kuma's Corner
1570 E Golf Road, Schaumburg
|Popular items
|Neurosis
|$18.00
Cheddar, Swiss, Caramelized Onions, Sauteed Mushrooms, Horseradish Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion.
Allergies Alert: Contains Dairy and Egg.
|Small Caesar
|$7.00
Taqueria Los Juanes
914 Bode Rd, Schaumburg
|Popular items
|Carnitas/Pork Gorditas
|$3.99
|Asada/Steak Taco
|$2.59
Bearology Schaumburg
16 E Golf Rd Suite E, Schaumburg
|Popular items
|Original Milk Tea
|$6.75
Brewed Black Tea mixed w. Non-Dairy Creamer & Brown Sugar
Nossa! Brazilian Grill
1047 S. Roselle Rd, Schaumburg
|Popular items
|Cheese Bread (Pao de Queijo)
Our famous homemade cheese bread - the best recipe in town
|Prime Sirloin Steak Sandwich Sanduiche de Picanha
|$13.95
Our house special, 6oz Prime Sirloin Steak, grilled, lettuce, tomato, Mozzarela cheese, served on a Portuguese bread with a side of our famous chimichurri sauce
|Brazilian Gnocchi/Nhoque a Brasileira
|$13.95
Potato dumplings, coated in a creamy cheese-butter sauce, served with steamed broccoli, and shaved Parmesan cheese
Weber Grill Restaurants
1010 North Meacham Road, Schaumburg
|Popular items
|BBQ Meatloaf
|$24.00
All natural Angus beef, BBQ sauce glaze, garlic mashed potatoes, green beans
|Smoked Pork Chops
|$24.00
Two center cut chops, carolina mustard glaze, garlic mashed potatoes, sauteed spinach
|The Firebird
|$14.50
Smoked, crispy-fried spicy chicken sandwich, hot honey slaw, sweet chili mayo, brioche
Egg Mania - Schamburg
1135 North Salem Drive, Schaumburg
|Popular items
|Masala Soda
|$2.99
Indian style 'Limbu Soda’
|Surti Gotala
|$9.99
Shredded hard boiled eggs mixed with sunny side up in our special house spices
|Lachko
|$13.99
Shredded green bell pepper cooked with cheese and running eggs
Byrds Hot Chicken - Schaumburg
925 S. Roselle Road, Schaumburg