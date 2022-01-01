Schaumburg steakhouses you'll love

Schaumburg restaurants
Must-try steakhouses in Schaumburg

Chicago Prime Steakhouse image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Chicago Prime Steakhouse

1444 E Algonquin Road, Schaumburg

Avg 4.3 (857 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Baked French Onion$10.00
FRENCH ONION SOUP GRATINEE – CARAMELIZED SPANISH YELLOW & RED ONIONS SAUTEED WITH SHERRY WINE, GARLIC, BLACK PEPPER, BAY LEAVES, RED WINE AND SHERRY REDUCTION ADDED TO A THYME AND BEEF CONSOMMÉ IN CHICKEN AND BEEF BROTH. TOPPED WITH A FRENCH BREAD CROUTON, SWISS AND PARMESAN CHEESE THEN GRATINEED (BROWNED
24 Oz Ribeye$76.00
Key Lime Pie$10.00
More about Chicago Prime Steakhouse
Chicago Prime Italian image

 

Chicago Prime Italian

700 North Meacham Road, Schaumburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Cheese Ravioli$21.00
marinara
Spaghetti$20.00
Any choice of sauce or add a meatball for $5 (if no sauce is selected, your choice will be marinara)
Meat Lasagna$26.00
layers of imported artesian cheese, Bolognese
More about Chicago Prime Italian
BRAZIL EXPRESS GRILL image

SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN • STEAKS

BRAZIL EXPRESS GRILL

1045 S Roselle Rd, Schaumburg

Avg 4.7 (1381 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Prime Sirloin Steak Sandwich Sanduiche de Picanha$13.95
Our house special, 6oz Prime Sirloin Steak, grilled, lettuce, tomato, Mozzarela cheese, served on a Portuguese bread with a side of our famous chimichurri sauce
Brazilian Black Beans (With Pork and Beef) (8oz)$3.50
Made with black beans, beef, smoked pork, sausage and richly seasoned.
Ham and Cheese Croquette (Risolis) 1ct$3.25
Smile shaped fried goodness - filled with ham and cheese (each).
More about BRAZIL EXPRESS GRILL

