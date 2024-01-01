Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chicken biryani in
Schaumburg
/
Schaumburg
/
Chicken Biryani
Schaumburg restaurants that serve chicken biryani
Priya Restaurant
939 West Wise Road, Schaumburg
No reviews yet
Hyd Chicken Dum Biryani
$13.99
More about Priya Restaurant
Priya Restaurant
939 W Wise Rd, Schaumburg
No reviews yet
Hyd Chicken Dum Biryani
$13.99
Boneless Chicken Biryani
$14.99
More about Priya Restaurant
Browse other tasty dishes in Schaumburg
Burritos
Dosa
Brisket
French Fries
Crispy Chicken
Samosa
Chai Lattes
Dumplings
More near Schaumburg to explore
Arlington Heights
Avg 4.6
(38 restaurants)
Palatine
Avg 4.4
(26 restaurants)
Mount Prospect
No reviews yet
Bartlett
Avg 4.4
(14 restaurants)
Hoffman Estates
Avg 3.9
(13 restaurants)
Elk Grove Village
Avg 4.6
(13 restaurants)
Addison
Avg 4.4
(13 restaurants)
Roselle
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Bloomingdale
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1976 restaurants)
Racine
Avg 4.2
(29 restaurants)
Rockford
Avg 4.5
(67 restaurants)
Ottawa
Avg 4.9
(13 restaurants)
Kankakee
No reviews yet
Janesville
Avg 4.5
(22 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(791 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(632 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(427 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(2594 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(1397 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(852 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston