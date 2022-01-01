Cinnamon rolls in Schaumburg

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cinnamon Roll French Toast image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Egg Harbor Cafe

1310 American Lane, Schaumburg

Avg 4.4 (2252 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cinnamon Roll French Toast$8.50
Topped with icing and powdered sugar. Make it a combo with a smaller portion of French toast, two cage free eggs, any style and your choice of breakfast meat. *Please select one size (full order, double, single or combo) and one egg style (combo's only).
Cinnamon Roll$5.00
Gluten-Free Cinnamon Roll$5.00
More about Egg Harbor Cafe
Item pic

BAGELS • PASTRY • HAMBURGERS • DONUTS

Stan's Donuts & Coffee

VC12 Woodfield Mall, Schaumburg

Avg 3.5 (136 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cinnamon Roll$4.25
More about Stan's Donuts & Coffee

