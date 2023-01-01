Enchiladas in Schaumburg
Schaumburg restaurants that serve enchiladas
More about Fat Rosie's Taco and Tequila Bar - Schaumburg
Fat Rosie's Taco and Tequila Bar - Schaumburg
870 N. Meacham, Schaumburg
|Enchiladas Rojas
|$17.00
Three corn tortillas filled with melted queso Chihuahua, covered in roasted tomato sauce, garnished with onion, served with rice and beans.
|Enchiladas En Mole
|$20.00
Three corn tortillas filled with wood grilled chicken, covered in Oaxacan mole negro, melted queso Chihuahua & toasted sesame seeds, served with rice & beans