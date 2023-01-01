Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Enchiladas in Schaumburg

Schaumburg restaurants
Schaumburg restaurants that serve enchiladas

Fat Rosie's Taco and Tequila Bar - Schaumburg

870 N. Meacham, Schaumburg

TakeoutDelivery
Enchiladas Rojas$17.00
Three corn tortillas filled with melted queso Chihuahua, covered in roasted tomato sauce, garnished with onion, served with rice and beans.
Enchiladas En Mole$20.00
Three corn tortillas filled with wood grilled chicken, covered in Oaxacan mole negro, melted queso Chihuahua & toasted sesame seeds, served with rice & beans
More about Fat Rosie's Taco and Tequila Bar - Schaumburg
Taco Maya - Schaumburg

365 South Roselle Road, Schaumburg

TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Paneer Enchilada$16.00
More about Taco Maya - Schaumburg

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

