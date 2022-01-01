Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French toast in Schaumburg

Schaumburg restaurants
Toast

Schaumburg restaurants that serve french toast

Item pic

 

EggHolic

829 West Higgins Road, Schaumburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
French Toast$4.49
More about EggHolic
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Egg Harbor Cafe

1310 American Lane, Schaumburg

Avg 4.4 (2252 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Strawberry Crunch French Toast
Challah French toast layered with strawberry cream cheese, our special recipe Harbor granola, strawberries, blueberries, and powdered sugar.
Make it a combo with two pieces of French toast, two eggs, any style and breakfast meat.
Cinnamon Roll French Toast$8.50
Topped with icing and powdered sugar. Make it a combo with a smaller portion of French toast, two cage free eggs, any style and your choice of breakfast meat. *Please select one size (full order, double, single or combo) and one egg style (combo's only).
Honey Lemon Ricotta French Toast
Three slices of Challah bread dipped in French toast batter and griddled to perfection. Topped with with sweet honey lemon ricotta, fresh raspberries and blueberries, lemon icing, and powdered sugar.
More about Egg Harbor Cafe

