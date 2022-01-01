Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Fritters in
Schaumburg
/
Schaumburg
/
Fritters
Schaumburg restaurants that serve fritters
BAGELS • PASTRY • HAMBURGERS • DONUTS
Stan's Donuts & Coffee
VC12 Woodfield Mall, Schaumburg
Avg 3.5
(136 reviews)
Apple Fritter
$3.25
More about Stan's Donuts & Coffee
Meze
680 Mall Drive, Schaumburg
No reviews yet
Zucchini Fritters
$12.00
zucchini, onions, herbs, feta, yogurt mint
More about Meze
