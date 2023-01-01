Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hot chocolate in Schaumburg

Schaumburg restaurants
Schaumburg restaurants that serve hot chocolate

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Egg Harbor Cafe - Schaumburg

1310 American Lane, Schaumburg

Avg 4.4 (2252 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Hot Chocolate Pancakes$0.00
Hot chocolate pancakes griddled with chocolate chips inside, topped with whipped cream, chocolate sauce, mini marshmallows, and sprinkles.
Kid's Hot Chocolate Pancakes$12.50
Two hot chocolate pancakes griddled with chocolate chips insides, topped with whipped cream, chocolate sauce, mini marshmallows, and sprinkles. Served with two scrambled eggs and your choice of bacon or sausage.
Gourmet Hot Chocolate$4.00
Steamed milk and dark chocolate sauce topped with whipped cream and dark chocolate drizzle.
More about Egg Harbor Cafe - Schaumburg
BAGELS • PASTRY • HAMBURGERS • DONUTS

Stan's Donuts & Coffee - Stans Donuts Woodfield LLC

VC12 Woodfield Mall, Schaumburg

Avg 3.5 (136 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Frozen Hot Chocolate$4.55
More about Stan's Donuts & Coffee - Stans Donuts Woodfield LLC

