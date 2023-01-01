Hot chocolate in Schaumburg
Schaumburg restaurants that serve hot chocolate
More about Egg Harbor Cafe - Schaumburg
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Egg Harbor Cafe - Schaumburg
1310 American Lane, Schaumburg
|Hot Chocolate Pancakes
|$0.00
Hot chocolate pancakes griddled with chocolate chips inside, topped with whipped cream, chocolate sauce, mini marshmallows, and sprinkles.
|Kid's Hot Chocolate Pancakes
|$12.50
Two hot chocolate pancakes griddled with chocolate chips insides, topped with whipped cream, chocolate sauce, mini marshmallows, and sprinkles. Served with two scrambled eggs and your choice of bacon or sausage.
|Gourmet Hot Chocolate
|$4.00
Steamed milk and dark chocolate sauce topped with whipped cream and dark chocolate drizzle.