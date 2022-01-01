Omelettes in Schaumburg
Schaumburg restaurants that serve omelettes
EggHolic
829 West Higgins Road, Schaumburg
|Floating Omelette
|$9.99
Cheese stuffed omelette topped with gravy.
|Desi Omelette
|$6.99
|Omelette Pizza
|$8.99
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Egg Harbor Cafe
1310 American Lane, Schaumburg
|Gluten-Free Bacado Omelette
|$11.00
Bacon and avocado folded into three cage free eggs, topped with Jack cheese, sour cream and green onions. Served with house-made salsa, Harbor potatoes and fruit.
|Create Omelette
|$10.00
Made with three cage free eggs and a choice of three ingredients. Served with Harbor potatoes and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.
|Gregg's Chili & Eggs Omelette
House-made Black Bean Chicken Chili. melted Jack & Cheddar cheese, tomato and green onion atop a cage free egg white omelette. Served with Harbor potatoes and a wheat English muffin with house-made jam.