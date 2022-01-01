Omelettes in Schaumburg

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

EggHolic

829 West Higgins Road, Schaumburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Floating Omelette$9.99
Cheese stuffed omelette topped with gravy.
Desi Omelette$6.99
Omelette Pizza$8.99
More about EggHolic
Create Omelette image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Egg Harbor Cafe

1310 American Lane, Schaumburg

Avg 4.4 (2252 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Gluten-Free Bacado Omelette$11.00
Bacon and avocado folded into three cage free eggs, topped with Jack cheese, sour cream and green onions. Served with house-made salsa, Harbor potatoes and fruit.
Create Omelette$10.00
Made with three cage free eggs and a choice of three ingredients. Served with Harbor potatoes and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.
Gregg's Chili & Eggs Omelette
House-made Black Bean Chicken Chili. melted Jack & Cheddar cheese, tomato and green onion atop a cage free egg white omelette. Served with Harbor potatoes and a wheat English muffin with house-made jam.
More about Egg Harbor Cafe

