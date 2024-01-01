Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Paninis in Schaumburg

Schaumburg restaurants that serve paninis

Wildberry Pancakes & Cafe - Schaumburg - 1383 North Meacham Road

1383 North Meacham Road, Schaumburg

Tuscan Panini$17.00
Choice of Chicken or Thin Sliced Ham Off The Bone & Prosciutto, Mozzarella Cheese, Sun Dried Tomato Spread, Herb Lemon Aioli, Country Sour Dough
Turkey Pepper Jack Panini$17.00
Honey Smoked Turkey, Pepper Jack Cheese, Spicy Mayo, Peppered Bacon, Roasted Bell Peppers, Sun-Dried Tomato Focaccia
More about Wildberry Pancakes & Cafe - Schaumburg - 1383 North Meacham Road
Food for Thought - Grove Cafe

1501 Woodfield Road, Schaumburg

OFF TO THE RIGHT START SPECIAL- Maple Chicken Panini$8.75
Maple & Chili Glazed Chicken - Corn & Bacon Relish, featuring an avocado pesto yogurt on ciabatta
More about Food for Thought - Grove Cafe

