Pudding in Schaumburg
Schaumburg restaurants that serve pudding
More about Egg Harbor Cafe - Schaumburg
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Egg Harbor Cafe - Schaumburg
1310 American Lane, Schaumburg
|Tropical Chia Pudding
|$0.00
House-made chia pudding prepared with unsweetened coconut milk, chia seeds, and honey, topped with our signature berry jam, fresh kiwi, pineapple, strawberries, and gourmet Harbor granola. Served with a slice of Sun Toast (wheat toast drizzled with local honey and sunflower butter).
More about Stan's Donuts & Coffee - Woodfield
BAGELS • PASTRY • HAMBURGERS • DONUTS
Stan's Donuts & Coffee - Woodfield
VC12 Woodfield Mall, Schaumburg
|Banana Pudding Bismark Donut
|$4.25
Our collaboration donut with Magnolia Bakery, available only at Stan's June 29th to July 12th.