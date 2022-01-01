Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pudding in Schaumburg

Go
Schaumburg restaurants
Toast

Schaumburg restaurants that serve pudding

Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Egg Harbor Cafe - Schaumburg

1310 American Lane, Schaumburg

Avg 4.4 (2252 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tropical Chia Pudding$0.00
House-made chia pudding prepared with unsweetened coconut milk, chia seeds, and honey, topped with our signature berry jam, fresh kiwi, pineapple, strawberries, and gourmet Harbor granola. Served with a slice of Sun Toast (wheat toast drizzled with local honey and sunflower butter).
More about Egg Harbor Cafe - Schaumburg
Item pic

BAGELS • PASTRY • HAMBURGERS • DONUTS

Stan's Donuts & Coffee - Woodfield

VC12 Woodfield Mall, Schaumburg

Avg 3.5 (136 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Banana Pudding Bismark Donut$4.25
Our collaboration donut with Magnolia Bakery, available only at Stan's June 29th to July 12th.
More about Stan's Donuts & Coffee - Woodfield
Item pic

 

Weber Grill Restaurants - Schaumburg

1010 North Meacham Road, Schaumburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Banana Pudding$8.00
More about Weber Grill Restaurants - Schaumburg

Browse other tasty dishes in Schaumburg

Salmon

French Toast

Filet Mignon

Chopped Salad

Chicken Sandwiches

Cheesecake

Roasted Beet Salad

Cinnamon Rolls

Map

More near Schaumburg to explore

Arlington Heights

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Palatine

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Mount Prospect

No reviews yet

Hoffman Estates

Avg 3.4 (9 restaurants)

Bartlett

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Addison

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Elk Grove Village

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Roselle

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Bloomingdale

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1400 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (530 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (286 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1685 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (891 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (570 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston