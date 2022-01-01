Salmon in Schaumburg
Schaumburg restaurants that serve salmon
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Egg Harbor Cafe
1310 American Lane, Schaumburg
|Smoked Salmon Benedict
|$14.00
English muffin, cold smoked salmon, tomato, arugula, poached cage free eggs, hollandaise, red onion, capers and dill. Served with Harbor potatoes.
Chicago Prime Italian
700 North Meacham Road, Schaumburg
|Salmon Alfresco
|$35.00
Weber Grill Restaurants
1010 North Meacham Road, Schaumburg
|Mediterranean Salmon Bowl
|$18.00
Farro, arugula, red onion, cucumber, peppadew peppers, campari tomatoes, vinaigrette, dill yogurt sauce
|Cedar Planked Salmon
|$30.00
8oz atlantic salmon, bourbon glaze, green beans, grilled mushrooms, pearl onions