Salmon in Schaumburg

Schaumburg restaurants
Schaumburg restaurants that serve salmon

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Egg Harbor Cafe

1310 American Lane, Schaumburg

Avg 4.4 (2252 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Smoked Salmon Benedict$14.00
English muffin, cold smoked salmon, tomato, arugula, poached cage free eggs, hollandaise, red onion, capers and dill. Served with Harbor potatoes.
Chicago Prime Italian

700 North Meacham Road, Schaumburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Salmon Alfresco$35.00
Weber Grill Restaurants

1010 North Meacham Road, Schaumburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mediterranean Salmon Bowl$18.00
Farro, arugula, red onion, cucumber, peppadew peppers, campari tomatoes, vinaigrette, dill yogurt sauce
Cedar Planked Salmon$30.00
8oz atlantic salmon, bourbon glaze, green beans, grilled mushrooms, pearl onions
Meze

680 Mall Drive, Schaumburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Faroe Island Salmon$30.00
pan roasted salmon, grilled vegetables, basil pesto
