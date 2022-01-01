Steak sandwiches in Schaumburg

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Prime Sirloin Steak Sandwich Sanduiche de Picanha image

SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN • STEAKS

BRAZIL EXPRESS GRILL

1045 S Roselle Rd, Schaumburg

Avg 4.7 (1381 reviews)
Takeout
Prime Sirloin Steak Sandwich Sanduiche de Picanha$13.95
Our house special, 6oz Prime Sirloin Steak, grilled, lettuce, tomato, Mozzarela cheese, served on a Portuguese bread with a side of our famous chimichurri sauce
Prime Sirloin Steak Sandwich Sanduiche de Picanha$13.95
Our house special, 6oz Prime Sirloin Steak, grilled, lettuce, tomato, Mozzarela cheese, served on a Portuguese bread with a side of our famous chimichurri sauce
More about BRAZIL EXPRESS GRILL
Prime Sirloin Steak Sandwich Sanduiche de Picanha image

 

Nossa! Brazilian Grill

1047 S. Roselle Rd, Schaumburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Prime Sirloin Steak Sandwich Sanduiche de Picanha$13.95
Our house special, 6oz Prime Sirloin Steak, grilled, lettuce, tomato, Mozzarela cheese, served on a Portuguese bread with a side of our famous chimichurri sauce
More about Nossa! Brazilian Grill

