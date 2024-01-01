Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Veggie burgers in Schaumburg

Schaumburg restaurants
Schaumburg restaurants that serve veggie burgers

Wildberry Pancakes & Cafe - Schaumburg - 1383 North Meacham Road

1383 North Meacham Road, Schaumburg

Homemade Veggie Burger$16.00
Brown Rice, Black Beans, Almonds, Fresh Veggies, Avocado, Spicy Mayo, Monterey Jack Cheese, Crispy Onions, Brioche Bun
Stonewood Ale House - 601 Mall Dr,

601 Mall Dr,, Schaumburg

Veggie Burger$16.99
A blend of Southwest spices, black beans, chipotle peppers, onions, tomatoes, green chiles and corn. Topped with pepper jack cheese and roasted red peppers. Served with crispy seasoned fries. Served on a fluffy, toasted brioche bun.
