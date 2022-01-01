Schenectady restaurants you'll love
More about Baba's Delivery Kitchen
Baba's Delivery Kitchen
214 Lisha Kill Rd, Colonie
|Popular items
|Salad Bowl
193-495 CAL
|Fries Bowl
590-1140 CAL
|Rice Bowl
590-1140 CAL
More about Mohawk Taproom & Grill
Mohawk Taproom & Grill
153 Mohawk Ave, Scotia
|Popular items
|Soft Pretzel
|$10.95
Our Giant Soft Pretzel
|Curds
|$11.95
Wisconsin cheese curds battered and fried.
|Fried Green Beans
|$9.95
Green beans seasoned and fried. Served with Chipotle Aioli
More about Be Nourished
Be Nourished
207 Sacandaga Road, Glenville
|Popular items
|Very Berry 16 OZ
|$12.00
strawberry, blueberry, raspberry, cacao nibs, peanut butter
|Bova Bowl 16 OZ
|$12.00
strawberry, blueberry, cacao nibs, apple chips, coconut
|Chicken Bacon Avo
|$12.00
grilled chicken breast, crispy bacon, avocado smash, lettuce & tomato on multigrain toast
More about Bountiful Bread
Bountiful Bread
108 State Street, Schenectady
|Popular items
|Cobb Salad
|$13.00
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, bacon, red onions, roasted chicken, egg, avocado, and blue cheese crumbles. Served with Bountiful herb vinaigrette.
|Vermont Turkey
|$13.00
Roasted turkey, sage stuffing, cheddar, and cranberry mayonnaise on multi-grain bread.
|Soup & Sandwich Combo
|$13.00
1/2 of any menu sandwich with a cup of soup of your choice.
Upgrade to a bowl of soup for only $1.00 more.
Add bread for $0.80.
More about Annabel's Pizza Co.
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Annabel's Pizza Co.
108 State Street, Schenectady
|Popular items
|Original Margherita
|$13.99
A classic garlic-herb based pizza with
fire-roasted tomatoes,
creamy burrata cheese, and fresh basil
|Sopressata with Burrata and Hot Honey
|$15.99
A garlic-herb based pizza with
Italian soppressata, creamy burrata cheese, and red pepper hot honey drizzle
|Meat Lovers Pizza
|$15.99
A classic cheese pizza with crispy bacon,
Italian soppressata, and fire-roasted
fennel ground sausage
More about Wagon Train BBQ
BBQ • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Wagon Train BBQ
671 Mariaville Rd., Schenectady
|Popular items
|KC
|$1.00
|Settlers Beans
|$4.00
|1/2 Pound Pulled Pork
|$9.00
More about Malcolm's
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Malcolm's
617 Union Street, Schenectady
|Popular items
|Spring Pasta
|$14.00
|Burger
|$17.00
|Watermelon Salad
|$11.00
More about Glenville Pizza & Deli
Glenville Pizza & Deli
80 Freeman’s Bridge Road, Glenville
|Popular items
|Crispy Jumbo Chicken Wings
To Add Additional Sauces Look Under the Additional Sauces Menu
|Boneless Wings
To Add Additional Sauces Look Under the Additional Sauces Menu
|French Fries
More about Johnny's
PASTA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Johnny's
433 State St, Schenectady
|Popular items
|Frankie's Wings
|$15.95
|Sicilian Cowboy Burger
|$16.95
|Chicken Parm
|$24.95
More about The Local FFF
The Local FFF
93 W Campbell Rd, Schenectady
|Popular items
|Pepperoni Pizza 14''
|$15.00
Zesty marinara and Grande mozzarella and pepperoni
|Teriyaki Bowl
|$13.00
Basmati rice, topped with teriyaki
grilled chicken, onions, peppers and
pineapple
|Kansas City Burger
|$12.00
Ground chuck, cheddar cheese, hickory smoked bacon, onion ring and BBQ sauce. Served on a brioche bun with French fries and a pickle
More about Martel's Grill and Bar - ACCOUNT
Martel's Grill and Bar - ACCOUNT
418 Consaul Road, Schenectady