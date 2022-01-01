Schenectady restaurants you'll love

Toast
  • Schenectady

Pizza
American
Italian
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Burger
Sandwich
BBQ
Cake
Salad
Chicken
Baba's Delivery Kitchen image

 

Baba's Delivery Kitchen

214 Lisha Kill Rd, Colonie

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Salad Bowl
193-495 CAL
Fries Bowl
590-1140 CAL
Rice Bowl
590-1140 CAL
Mohawk Taproom & Grill image

 

Mohawk Taproom & Grill

153 Mohawk Ave, Scotia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Soft Pretzel$10.95
Our Giant Soft Pretzel
Curds$11.95
Wisconsin cheese curds battered and fried.
Fried Green Beans$9.95
Green beans seasoned and fried. Served with Chipotle Aioli
Be Nourished image

 

Be Nourished

207 Sacandaga Road, Glenville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Very Berry 16 OZ$12.00
strawberry, blueberry, raspberry, cacao nibs, peanut butter
Bova Bowl 16 OZ$12.00
strawberry, blueberry, cacao nibs, apple chips, coconut
Chicken Bacon Avo$12.00
grilled chicken breast, crispy bacon, avocado smash, lettuce & tomato on multigrain toast
Bountiful Bread image

 

Bountiful Bread

108 State Street, Schenectady

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cobb Salad$13.00
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, bacon, red onions, roasted chicken, egg, avocado, and blue cheese crumbles. Served with Bountiful herb vinaigrette.
Vermont Turkey$13.00
Roasted turkey, sage stuffing, cheddar, and cranberry mayonnaise on multi-grain bread.
Soup & Sandwich Combo$13.00
1/2 of any menu sandwich with a cup of soup of your choice.
Upgrade to a bowl of soup for only $1.00 more.
Add bread for $0.80.
Annabel's Pizza Co. image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Annabel's Pizza Co.

108 State Street, Schenectady

Avg 4 (35 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Original Margherita$13.99
A classic garlic-herb based pizza with
fire-roasted tomatoes,
creamy burrata cheese, and fresh basil
Sopressata with Burrata and Hot Honey$15.99
A garlic-herb based pizza with
Italian soppressata, creamy burrata cheese, and red pepper hot honey drizzle
Meat Lovers Pizza$15.99
A classic cheese pizza with crispy bacon,
Italian soppressata, and fire-roasted
fennel ground sausage
Wagon Train BBQ image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Wagon Train BBQ

671 Mariaville Rd., Schenectady

Avg 4.5 (2057 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
KC$1.00
Settlers Beans$4.00
1/2 Pound Pulled Pork$9.00
Malcolm's image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Malcolm's

617 Union Street, Schenectady

Avg 4.9 (2285 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Spring Pasta$14.00
Burger$17.00
Watermelon Salad$11.00
Glenville Pizza & Deli Inc. image

 

Glenville Pizza & Deli

80 Freeman’s Bridge Road, Glenville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Crispy Jumbo Chicken Wings
To Add Additional Sauces Look Under the Additional Sauces Menu
Boneless Wings
To Add Additional Sauces Look Under the Additional Sauces Menu
French Fries
PASTA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Johnny's

433 State St, Schenectady

Avg 4.5 (2389 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Frankie's Wings$15.95
Sicilian Cowboy Burger$16.95
Chicken Parm$24.95
The Local FFF

93 W Campbell Rd, Schenectady

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Pepperoni Pizza 14''$15.00
Zesty marinara and Grande mozzarella and pepperoni
Teriyaki Bowl$13.00
Basmati rice, topped with teriyaki
grilled chicken, onions, peppers and
pineapple
Kansas City Burger$12.00
Ground chuck, cheddar cheese, hickory smoked bacon, onion ring and BBQ sauce. Served on a brioche bun with French fries and a pickle
Martel's Grill and Bar - ACCOUNT

418 Consaul Road, Schenectady

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Boneless Wings

Mac And Cheese

Garlic Knots

Pretzels

