Schenectady sandwich spots you'll love

Bountiful Bread - Schenectady
108 State Street, Schenectady
|Popular items
|Vermont Turkey
|$14.50
Roasted turkey, sage stuffing, cheddar, and cranberry mayonnaise on multi-grain bread.
|Chicken Pesto
|$15.50
Roasted sliced chicken, provolone, roasted red peppers, red onions, and basil pesto, on a Ciabatta roll.
|Panzanella
|$13.50
Marinated tomatoes, house-made mozzarella, and basil pesto on a crusty baguette. (Vegetarian)
Add prosciutto $2.00
Add 4oz chicken breast $4.00