Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Schenectady sandwich spots you'll love

Go
Schenectady restaurants
Toast

Must-try sandwich spots in Schenectady

Bountiful Bread image

 

Bountiful Bread - Schenectady

108 State Street, Schenectady

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Vermont Turkey$14.50
Roasted turkey, sage stuffing, cheddar, and cranberry mayonnaise on multi-grain bread.
Chicken Pesto$15.50
Roasted sliced chicken, provolone, roasted red peppers, red onions, and basil pesto, on a Ciabatta roll.
Panzanella$13.50
Marinated tomatoes, house-made mozzarella, and basil pesto on a crusty baguette. (Vegetarian)
Add prosciutto $2.00
Add 4oz chicken breast $4.00
More about Bountiful Bread - Schenectady
Twisted Burger - Round Lake image

 

Twisted Burger-Round Lake

void, void

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
More about Twisted Burger-Round Lake
Main pic

 

Johnny's Italian American Restaurant - 433 State St

433 State St, Schenectady

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Johnny's Italian American Restaurant - 433 State St

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Schenectady

Chicken Salad

Cake

Cookies

Chicken Tenders

Boneless Wings

Chicken Wraps

Grilled Chicken

Quesadillas

Map

More near Schenectady to explore

Albany

Avg 4.3 (55 restaurants)

Troy

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Saratoga Springs

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Clifton Park

Avg 3.9 (13 restaurants)

Latham

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Rensselaer

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

East Greenbush

Avg 4.9 (3 restaurants)

Schuylerville

No reviews yet

New Lebanon

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Albany

Avg 4.3 (55 restaurants)

Glens Falls

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Pittsfield

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Utica

Avg 4.7 (19 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (403 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (381 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1827 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (303 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1304 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (395 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston